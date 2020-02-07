Chicago, IL- Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) Agents announce the arrest of Camesia Miller (F/46) of Chicago, IL. Camesia Miller has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter (Class 3 Felony), for her role in the death of Sindi N. Miller (F/29) of Chicago, IL.

On Feb. 3, 2020, at approximately 2:28 a.m., ISP officers responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 57 Northbound at Cal Sag Road (Cook County), which involved an ISP Trooper. An investigation into this crash revealed both Sindi N. Miller and Camesia Miller were traveling inside a vehicle which was being driven by Sindi N. Miller and in which Camesia Miller was the front seat passenger. The investigation also revealed Camesia Miller’s actions unintentionally caused the death of her spouse, Sindi N. Miller, as they traveled on Interstate 57, and subsequently caused their involvement in a two-vehicle crash involving an Illinois State Police Trooper. On Feb. 3, 2020, Sindi N. Miller succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

On Feb. 6, 2020, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved one charge of Involuntary Manslaughter against Camesia Miller. Camesia Miller is in ISP custody and currently remains hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the crash. Camesia Miller will be scheduled to attend a bond hearing after her release from the hospital.

