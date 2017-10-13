SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Leo P. Schmitz and the Members of the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee attended a Medal of Honor ceremony today at the Hope Church in Springfield, Illinois. Twenty-five officers representing eight departments throughout Illinois were awarded the Medal of Honor.

The Medal of Honor is presented to law enforcement officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as a law enforcement officer.

“We gathered today to pay tribute to officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty,” stated Director Schmitz.

“The officers honored displayed acts of bravery and distinction as they unselfishly risked their safety to protect others. I was honored and privileged to present these courageous officers with this distinguished award,” continued Schmitz.



Medal of Honor Award recipients include:

Aurora Police Department

Officer Dean M. Tucker

Carbondale Police Department

Officer Corey Brinkley

Officer Trey Harris

Article continues after sponsor message

Chicago Police Department

Sergeant David Benitez

Detective Anthony M. Babicz

Detective Brendan Bruno

Detective Jason J. Streeper

Officer Arturo Bracho

Officer Antonio Herrera

Chicago Police Department Continued

Officer Alejandro Lagunas

Officer Eddie Okon

Officer Gerardo Rivera

Officer Juan Rivera

Officer Eugenio Tirado Jr.

Illinois State Police

Lieutenant Don A. Harsy

Master Sergeant Jonathan M. Edwards

Sergeant William T. Parks

Trooper Alexander R. Pinto

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Tomas Flores

Deputy Felix M. Pena

McHenry County Sheriffs Office

Sergeant Anthony T. Penna

Deputy Michael C. Urgo

Oswego Police Department

Officer Chad M. Dickey

Officer Ben J. Hackl

Park Forest Police Department

Officer Timothy M. Jones

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Act was signed into law in 1990 with the first ceremony being held in 1992. The officers honored at this year’s ceremony make a total to 406 officers to receive Illinois’ highest honor since the inception of this prestigious award. Every year, Medal of Honor nominees are presented to the Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee for consideration.

More like this: