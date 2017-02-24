Officers Promote Safe Driving Habits and Positive Community Relations

NORMAL – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced today that ISP officers will be present at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) girls’ state basketball tournaments during the IHSA March Madness. The ISP will staff an information booth at the arena during the games and plans to interact with thousands of students, parents, and fans from across the state.

The purpose of the information booth is to share facts with the public about traffic safety issues and answer any questions the public may have regarding new laws. A brochure display will provide information on distracted driving, seatbelt use, child car seats, teen drinking and driving, and Scott’s Law; just to name a few.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Education plays a large role in promoting safe driving habits for motorists across Illinois,” stated ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “The IHSA state tournaments provide the perfect venue for focusing our educational messages to our younger drivers.”

The AAA Motor Club has donated 3000 rally towels with the message “Slow Down Move Over” which will be handed out by Illinois State Police Troopers to students in the stands prior to the start of each game. The IHSA will assist in promoting the ISP message by broadcasting public service announcements concerning safe driving habits throughout the entire tournament.

ISP Safety Education Officers and Field Recruiters will also be on site to provide materials with information about job requirements, benefits, and opportunities available through the ISP. The ISP Merit Board web site, www.illinoistrooper.com, also has information on employment opportunities with the ISP.

The IHSA girls’ basketball tournaments run February 24-25 and March 3-4. The tournaments are held at the Redbird Arena on the Illinois State University Campus in Normal, Illinois.

More like this: