MONROE COUNTY - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 6 was requested to assist with the investigation of a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Hanover Road, approximately a quarter mile west of IL Route 3, at approximately 3 p.m. on September 1, 2024.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary reports indicate that a Waterloo Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on IL Route 3. Shortly thereafter, the vehicle was discovered on Hanover Road, involved in a single vehicle crash.

The crash resulted in the tragic loss of one occupant, who was pronounced deceased by the Monroe County Coroner's Office. Another occupant was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two other juveniles were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the request of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the ISP Zone 6 Investigations and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Teams responded to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details can be released at this time.

More like this: