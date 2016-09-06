WARE, ILL. – On Sunday, September 4, 2016, a group of five suspects burglarized Revlon Tavern, east of Ware, IL. Union County Deputies, Anna and Cobden Police Department Officers secured four of the suspects. One suspect escaped on foot and a gunshot was heard as he fled. No officers were injured.

On Monday morning, September 5, 2016, a Union County Deputy observed a person matching the description of the suspect that fled, in the area 2 miles east of Ware off of Illinois Route 146 near Dug Hill Lane. Additional Union County Deputies and Cobden Police Department Officers arrived and a perimeter was set up with the assistance of Illinois State Police Districts 22, 13, SWAT, and Air Operations, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department personnel.

The suspect, identified as Dejun D. Booker, is reportedly armed with a handgun. Booker is a 26 year old male black standing 6’-1”, weighing 240 pounds. He is described as having a muscular build and shoulder length dreadlocked hair. He was last seen wearing gray pants and no shirt.

Article continues after sponsor message

Booker is considered armed and dangerous. If members of the public see Booker, do not approach him. Immediately contact 911, Union County Sheriff’s Department at (618) 833-5500, or the Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171.

Union County is approximately two and a half hours away from Madison County.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: