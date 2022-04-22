EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officials request the public assistance in a missing persons investigation involving Daryl “Lil Daryl” Smith of East St. Louis, Illinois.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) was asked to conduct an investigation into the disappearance Daryl Smith Jr. His last known location was with his sister, Latisha Coleman, in East St. Louis, Illinois during the morning hours of November 18, 2021.

Family and friends of Daryl Smith Jr. have not had any contact with Daryl since November 18, 2021.

Smith Jr. was reported missing to the East St. Louis Police Department on November 26, 2021. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black t-shirt, and red Nike slides.

The East St. Louis Police Department and ISP are again asking anyone who has additional information to contact the Public Safety Enforcement Group at (618) 389-3990 or (618) 346-3555.

