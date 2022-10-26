EAST ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old Cahokia Heights man has been arrested on a variety of charges from Aggravated Kidnapping (Class X Felony), Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault/Weapon (Class X Felony), Aggravated Unlawful Restraint (Class 3 Felony), Aggravated Battery/Great Bodily Harm (Class 3 Felony) and Aggravated Battery/Use Deadly Weapon (Class 3 Felony).

Illinois State Police (ISP) and East St. Louis Police Department arrested the man after they were called at 5:29 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, to a stabbing and criminal sexual assault report in the 3000 block of Market Place, East St. Louis.

The East St. Louis Police Department requested the ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) respond to a reported stabbing and criminal sexual assault.

ISP said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. The suspect left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Article continues after sponsor message

After a thorough investigation, PSEG identified Elijah Harper as a suspect. Harper was located shortly after on a St. Clair City transit bus and taken into custody without incident, ISP said.

Harper was transported to the St. Clair County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000,000.00 bond with 10% to apply.

This incident was investigated jointly by ISP PSEG and the East St. Louis Police Department.

No further information will be disseminated.

More like this: