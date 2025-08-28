HERRIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 arrested 23-year-old Peyton Steckenrider of Herrin, IL for multiple counts of Possession and Dissemination of Child Pornography.

On August 28, 2025, ISP Special Agents executed a search warrant at Steckenrider’s residence in the 500 block of S. 26th Street in Herrin. The investigation revealed evidence of child sexual abuse materials. Steckenrider was booked into the Williamson County jail pending a detention hearing. Steckenrider was charged with eight counts of Possession of Child Pornography – Victim Under 13 Years of Age (Class 2 Felony) and eight counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography – Victim Under 13 Years of Age (Class X Felony).

ISP Special Agents were assisted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office High Tech Crimes Bureau, the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group, the Herrin Police Department, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, the Southern Illinois Edwardsville Police Department, and the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office. Any individuals with further information are encouraged to contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-2171. There is no additional information.

The Illinois State Police provides resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and survivors to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child sexual abuse materials can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

