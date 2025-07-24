DU QUOIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 announce the arrest of 70-year-old Jon W. Montgomery of Du Quoin, IL for multiple counts of Possession and Dissemination of Child Pornography.

On June 11, 2025, ISP special agents executed a search warrant at Montgomery’s residence in rural Du Quoin and collected electronic evidence. The evidence was analyzed and revealed child sexual abuse materials. Montgomery was booked into the Perry County jail on July 23, 2025, and a detention hearing is set for July 24, 2025. Montgomery was charged with seven counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and four counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography – Victim Under 13 Years of Age (Class X Felony).

Any individuals with further information are encouraged to contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-2171. There is no additional information.

The Illinois State Police provides resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and survivors to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child sexual abuse materials can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

The charges are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

