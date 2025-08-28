DU QUOIN – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 7 Major Crimes Special Agents arrested 36-year-old Christopher B. Davis of Du Quoin, IL for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 2 Felony).

In December of 2024, ISP Special Agents were requested by the Du Quoin Police Department and Perry Jackson County Child Advocacy Center to investigate possible sexual abuse of a minor involving Davis. An extensive investigation was conducted over the next several months. On August 22, 2025, a warrant was issued for Davis’s arrest. On August 25, 2025, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office took Davis into custody. Davis was held at Jackson County pending his first court appearance.

ISP Special Agents were assisted by the Du Quoin Police Department, Perry Jackson County Child Advocacy Center, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office. If anyone has any further information concerning this case, please contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at 618-542-2171. There is no further information available at this time.

ISP provides resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and for survivors to start their path toward healing and recovery. Anonymous tips about child sex abuse materials can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

The charges are not evidence against the defendant, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

