CHICAGO – Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 1 Investigations today arrested Eric M. Pence, 24, of Chicago, for sending a threat letter to the Governor. The preliminary investigation also revealed Pence sent threatening emails to the DuPage County Sheriff.

The DuPage County State's Attorney was contacted, reviewed the case and approved a charge of Threatening a Public Official (Class 3 Felony) for the threat to the Governor and Harassment Using an Electronic Communication Device (Class A Misdemeanor) for the threat to the DuPage County Sheriff.

Pence is held at the DuPage County Jail on $250,000 bond. The case remains an open and ongoing investigation.

The public is reminded that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

