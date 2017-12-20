LITCHFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Captain Timothy Tyler, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in District 18 during the month of December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations especially between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

ViolationsEnforcement Activity
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations1
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations7
Occupant Restraint Offenses6
Registration Offenses0
Driver's License Offenses0
Insurance Violations5
Total Citations/Arrests42
Total Written Warnings52

Alcohol and drug impairment is a factor in more than 30 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up. This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

 