EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on July 29-30, 2025, in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results

Arrests: 7

Felony Charges: 7

Criminal Charges: 13

Firearm Related Charges: 8

Firearms Seized: 7

Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 1

There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

On July 29, 2025, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a firearm and ammunition. One subject was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On July 30, 2025, a trooper located and recovered an unoccupied, stolen vehicle with no registration parked on the side of the roadway.

On July 30, 2025, troopers conducted a consensual encounter with a group of individuals. One subject was ultimately taken into custody and a stolen firearm was seized. Charges are pending.

ISP officers from around the state including Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, Firearms Investigations Unit, Air Operations, SWAT, and the Public Safety Enforcement Group joined forces with the Division of Patrol’s Special Operation Group South Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. Homeland Security Investigations also provided support during the operation period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

