The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols (NITE) held during the late evening during the month of November. The patrols were conducted ISP District 18 officers.

Alcohol is involved in nearly 40 percent of fatal crashes in Illinois. NITE patrols are designed to keep our roads safe by removing alcohol-impaired drivers. However, when other violations are observed such as driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a vehicle without a valid registration or insurance, or safety belt violations, enforcement action may be taken. The following citations were issued during the patrols:

Violations

Enforcement Activity

Registration offenses

0

Driver’s license offenses

0

Occupant restraint offenses

6

Driving under the influence arrests

2

Other alcohol/drug arrests

3

Total citations/arrests

35

Total written warnings

39

This project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

