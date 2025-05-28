Illinois State Police Announces Results Of Commerical Motor Vehicle Detail
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance detail on May 13-16, 2025.
This commercial motor vehicle enforcement campaign occurred at fixed and portable scale locations in Cook, Will, Madison, Montgomery, and St. Clair Counties.
Officers successfully enforced state and federal motor carrier safety regulations by conducting North American Standard Inspections and educated drivers on the importance of safe driving, seat belt use, and safe equipment.
Detail Results
Total Motor Carrier Safety Inspections: 1,870
Total Motor Carrier Safety Out of Service Notices: 339
Total Citations: 112
Total Warnings: 2,124
Total Criminal Arrests: 1
