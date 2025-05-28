SPRINGFIELD – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance detail on May 13-16, 2025.

This commercial motor vehicle enforcement campaign occurred at fixed and portable scale locations in Cook, Will, Madison, Montgomery, and St. Clair Counties.

Officers successfully enforced state and federal motor carrier safety regulations by conducting North American Standard Inspections and educated drivers on the importance of safe driving, seat belt use, and safe equipment.

Detail Results

Total Motor Carrier Safety Inspections: 1,870

Total Motor Carrier Safety Out of Service Notices: 339

Total Citations: 112

Total Warnings: 2,124

Total Criminal Arrests: 1

