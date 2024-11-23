EAST ST. LOUIS – Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted a violent crime suppression detail on Nov. 18-20, 2024 in St. Clair and Madison counties, focusing its efforts on East St. Louis and neighboring Metro East communities. The operation utilized intelligence and technology to target known high crime areas, violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in the communities of the Metro East.

Detail Results

Arrests: 34

Felony Charges: 46



Criminal Charges: 79



Firearm Related Charges: 19



Firearms Seized: 8



Controlled Substance Seized: 177.7 grams



Stolen Vehicles Recovered: 3



There were several notable events and arrests during the detail.

Article continues after sponsor message

On Nov. 18, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for Illinois Vehicle Code (IVC) violations. The vehicle fled. Trooper located the vehicle a short while later and attempted to conduct another traffic stop on the vehicle, when the vehicle rammed an ISP squad car and began fleeing again. The vehicle subsequently crashed, and the driver attempted to flee on foot, but Troopers successfully apprehended the suspect. It was determined the vehicle was stolen. A firearm was also recovered.

On Nov. 19, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a stolen firearm and over 150 grams of cannabis. Two subjects were taken into custody.

On Nov. 19, 2024, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for IVC violations. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a loaded firearm with an extended magazine, suspected oxycodone, and over 400 grams of cannabis. One subject was taken into custody.

Nearly 40 ISP officers from around the state, including Troop 3, Troop 6, Troop 7, Troop 8, Troop 9, Troop 10, South Fatal Four Team, Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6, Firearms Investigations Unit, Crime Scene, Air Operations, and the Public Safety Enforcement Group joined forces with the Division of Patrol’s Special Operation Group South Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Unit for the multi-day operation. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois provided additional support during the operational period.

ISP will continue to use all available resources, including air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increase patrols, and information sharing to combat violent crime.

More like this: