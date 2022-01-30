SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois State Police (ISP) has unveiled an interactive Statewide Expressway Shooting (SES) dashboard which contains current and historical data regarding reported expressway shooting incidents on all expressways in Illinois. The ISP created this tool to provide not only data but also as context to expressway shootings reported in Illinois.

One of the main goals of the SES dashboard is to be timely and transparent by displaying the latest reported expressway shooting information. The (SES) dashboard will display specific data relating to each reported expressway shooting located throughout the state.

The SES dashboard displays the number of reported expressway shootings from 2019 through 2022 (YTD). The Current YTD number of reported expressway shootings are also compared to the previous YTD number of reported expressway shootings. The SES dashboard will also include information concerning the location, date and time, specific Illinois Highway System, and whether there was a reported injury or death.

There are three drop-down menus located on the top right corner of the interactive SES dashboard indicating the Year, specific Roadway of occurrence, and Day of the Week; once selected, will display the results for your specific inquiry on the main map. Next, there are three tabs located on bottom left hand corner of the SES dashboard, which depending on which one is selected, will display a pie chart with the Day of Week, Death, or Injuries percentage of the total number of reported expressway shootings for the time frame selected. Lastly, the two tabs located near the bottom center area of the SES dashboard, will display a bar graph indicating either the reported expressway Shootings by Roadway or the reported expressway Shootings by Month/Year.

Access to the dashboard can be located by selecting the below “Quick Link” labeled “Violence Reduction” from the Illinois State Police Home Page (https://isp.illinois.gov/):

“We want to provide this information to the general public, community stakeholders, our traffic safety partners, other first responders, and our law enforcement partners to assure them that we are committed to our mission of ensuring public safety on our expressway systems,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Knowing when and where these violent crimes are being committed, provides us with another tool to combating these violent and senseless crimes.”

