Illinois State Police Announce Results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Commander, Mark Gillock, announces the results

of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Montgomery and Jersey Counties during the month of February. These OREP details provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Safety Belt Citations 55

Child Restraint Citations 0

Total Citations 87

Total Written Warnings 14 Article continues after sponsor message Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!” This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.

