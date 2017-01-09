Litchfield – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Timothy Tyler, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) and Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) in District 18 during the month of December. These patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving, occupant restraint violations, and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, especially between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Violations Enforcement Activity (NITE)
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 2
Occupant Restraint Offenses 4
Registration Offenses 1
Driver’s License Offenses 2
Insurance Violations 4
Total Citations/Arrests 42
Total Written Warnings 47

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.

Violations (ACE)  Enforcement Activity
Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0
Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 2
Occupant Restraint Offenses 0
Registration Offenses 2
Driver’s License Offenses 2
Insurance Violations 1
Total Citations/Arrests 24
Total Written Warnings 23

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous DUI offenders from the road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lieutenant Tyler also announced the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Jersey County during the month of December. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement Activity (OREP)
Safety Belt Citations 13
Child Restraint Citations 0
Total Citations 21
Total Written Warnings 4

Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!” 

These projects are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation and remind everyone to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and "Click It or Ticket."

 

More like this:

ISP Launches April Alcohol Enforcement Patrols In Madison, St. Clair Counties
Mar 31, 2025
Illinois State Police Launch March Alcohol Enforcement Patrols in Two Counties
Feb 27, 2025
Madison and St. Clair Counties Targeted in Road Safety Initiative
Nov 26, 2024
Several Citations Issued During Recent Safety Check in DuQuoin
Dec 3, 2024
88 Citations Issued in Recent Illinois Roadside Safety Initiative
Nov 10, 2024

 