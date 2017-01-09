Litchfield – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 18 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Timothy Tyler, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) and Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) in District 18 during the month of December. These patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving, occupant restraint violations, and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs, especially between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Violations Enforcement Activity (NITE) Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 2 Occupant Restraint Offenses 4 Registration Offenses 1 Driver’s License Offenses 2 Insurance Violations 4 Total Citations/Arrests 42 Total Written Warnings 47

Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night. The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up.

Violations (ACE) Enforcement Activity Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations 0 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations 2 Occupant Restraint Offenses 0 Registration Offenses 2 Driver’s License Offenses 2 Insurance Violations 1 Total Citations/Arrests 24 Total Written Warnings 23

There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States. The ACE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous DUI offenders from the road.

Lieutenant Tyler also announced the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Jersey County during the month of December. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement Activity (OREP) Safety Belt Citations 13 Child Restraint Citations 0 Total Citations 21 Total Written Warnings 4

Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but some ignore their safety and that of their families by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law. Lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!”

These projects are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation and remind everyone to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and "Click It or Ticket."

