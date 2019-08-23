BENTON - Illinois State Police officials announce the arrest of Chet L. Shaffer, a fifty-eight (58) year old male of rural Thompsonville, Illinois, who was arrested on three counts of Official Misconduct, two counts of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.

On Friday, August 15, 2019, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding allegations of sexual assault against Shaffer, who is a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office jail employee; Shaffer was immediately placed on administrative leave. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police investigate the allegations. The investigation resulted in charges against Shaffer and his arrest on August 22, 2019. Shaffer was able to post 10% of the $100,000.00 bond, and was released.

The Illinois State Police, in conjunction with Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office, continues to investigate. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Illinois State Police- Zone 7 Investigations at (618) 542-2171. No additional information will be provided at this time.

