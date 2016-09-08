Illinois State Police announce Labor Day holiday enforcement campaign results Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announced the results of a very successful Labor Day weekend enforcement operation. Between September 2, 2016, and September 5, 2016, the ISP increased its enforcement efforts to keep motorists safe during the busy holiday travel period.



ISP Troopers across the state made 6,892 traffic stops, issued 3,385 citations, issued 4,268 written warnings, arrested 121 intoxicated motorists, completed 783 commercial motor vehicle inspections, and assisted 991 stranded motorists.



“The goal of the Labor Day holiday enforcement campaign was to increase visibility and saturate the roadways with law enforcement in an effort to make the roadways safer for the motoring public,” said ISP Colonel Tad Williams. “The concentration of the effort focused on the most common causes of personal injury and fatality crashes; DUI, Speeding, Seat Belt compliance, and Distracted Driving. I am pleased with the results from the hard work and dedication of the brave men and woman of the ISP,” he added.



The ISP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to take precaution when getting behind the wheel of a vehicle by designating a driver before consuming alcohol, reducing speeds, avoiding distractions and always buckle up.



During the Labor Day holiday weekend, police and emergency crews handled fourteen vehicle fatalities on roadways statewide. One fatality is one too many.