SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police is pleased to announce since becoming certified by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on January 1, 2021, over 300 law enforcement agencies have now converted to the new Illinois Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s National Incident Based Reporting System (NIBRS).



Illinois NIBRS captures details on each crime incident, as well as on separate offenses within the same incident, including information on victims, known offenders, relationship between victims and offenders, arrestees, property involved, and weapons used in all violent crimes. The system can track crime trends, crime rates, arrests trends, and has interactive mapping capabilities to capture a total of 58 Index Crimes. The certification process spanned six months and involved 40 local law enforcement agencies.

“Advancing the fighting against violent crime through enforcement of the law is one of the core missions of the ISP. We are committed to providing our personnel and law enforcement partners the tools, technology, and resources necessary to accomplish this objective. The increased functionality of the Illinois NIBRS repository further enhances criminal investigations with critical data,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.

