44th Annual American Legion Youth Police Camp Accepting Teen Participants

SPRINGFIELD – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the American Legion announce plans for the 44th Annual American Legion Youth Police Camp (ALYPC). The camp will again be held at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield, Illinois, and will run from June 26 through July 1, 2016.

Dozens of aspiring teens from across Illinois will discover career opportunities through training with police and military personnel. The primary purpose of the ALYPC is to establish an interactive and positive relationship between Illinois teens and law enforcement officers. The week-long residency camp is structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth ages 14-16 in the areas of law enforcement, military, leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness, and social and interpersonal skills. The ALYPC Cadets will be honored at a graduation ceremony on July 1, 2016, and will receive a graduation certificate.

American Legion volunteers and ISP Troopers are assigned to manage the program and serve as instructors and mentors. Many of the American Legion and ISP volunteers are former graduates of the program.

“I had the pleasure of attending the graduation of the American Legion Youth Police Camp last year,” said Erica Jefferies, Director of the Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs. She added, “It was evident that after one week, these young people had been transformed. They were disciplined, poised, and ready to take on any challenge the leadership provided. This program is one that all of our youth should have the privilege of attending.”

The American Legion will accept applications until May 28, 2016. Teenagers 14-16 are encouraged to apply for and attend the 2016 ALYPC for an enriching experience. For more information about ALYPC, please contact Safety, Law and Order Committee Chairman Delmar Buske at (217) 555-9555, or Illinois State Police Special Agent Jarran Riley at (618) 606-0411.



Additional information and camp applications are available online at the following website:

http://illegion.org/forms/2016%20Youth%20Police%20Brochure.pdf

