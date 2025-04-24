ELSAH – To build stronger communities and positive relationships with law enforcement, the Illinois State Police (ISP) is hosting three, Team Illinois Youth Police Camps (TIYPC) this summer in Carbondale, Elsah, and Romeoville. Each week-long, overnight camp is geared for teenagers 13-17 years and focuses on providing personal development opportunities to challenge young people to reach their full potential.

The TIYPCs are based upon a military model and attendees, or cadets, learn military drills and participate in physical fitness exercises. Cadets also attend classroom instruction on leadership development, substance abuse resistance, team building principles, and other life enhancing skills. TIYPCs promote positive rapport and interactions between law enforcement and attendees.

The Metro East TIYPC will be held at Principia College in Elsah, Illinois from July 13-19, 2025. More than 900 cadets have graduated from this camp since 2006. Local sheriff and police departments, as well as local civic organizations, have partnered with ISP to provide engagement and mentorship opportunities to develop lifelong connections with young people.

“The Edwardsville Police Department is proud to participate alongside the Illinois State Police in the Team Illinois Youth Police Camp,” said Edwardsville Police Department School Resource Officer Ryan Grimes. “This unique program makes a lasting difference by reaching out to youth who may be facing challenges and giving them a chance to grow, learn, and connect with law enforcement in a positive way. The camp creates a space where young individuals can develop essential life skills, build trust, and find mentorship through meaningful experiences and teamwork. Programs like this help strengthen the bond between police and the communities we serve, encouraging understanding, respect, and shared purpose.”

To apply to the TIYPC held at Principia College, contact Sandy Voytas at Sandy.Voytas@illinois.gov or 618-420-2804, or Master Sergeant Calvin Dye Jr. at Calvin.Dye@Illinois.gov ? or 217-685-4752.

