CHICAGO – During National Travel and Tourism Week (May 4-10), Governor Pritzker announced that more than 41 million visitors visited Illinois state parks and historic sites, the highest number in nearly 15 years. The surge coincides with increases in investments and efforts by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Office of Tourism to attract local, national, and international travelers by improving recreational opportunities, investing in park facilities and infrastructure, and featuring Illinois parks and historic sites prominently in the state’s Middle of Everything tourism campaign.

“With world-class parks coupled with historic sites, it’s no surprise that more visitors continue to flock to the Middle of Everything to experience all Illinois has to offer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This year’s increase in visitors reflects a growing enthusiasm to experience Illinois’ natural beauty and the positive impact our critical investments are having on our tourism.”

Since taking office, Governor Pritzker has prioritized financial support for IDNR after two decades of disinvestment in the agency by past administrations, which led to steep cuts to the agency’s annual budgets and staffing. Earlier this year, the Pritzker Administration announced over $60 million in funding to improve state park and historic site facilities and increase recreational and educational opportunities for all. This week, Governor Pritzker also released a video inviting Canadian travelers to visit Illinois and experience miles of state parks, lake fronts, and outdoor adventures.

“I’m thrilled that visitors are discovering and rediscovering Illinois state parks and all they have to offer,” said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. “Whether it’s an adventure you seek or a quiet place to clear your head, look no further than an Illinois state park or historic site.”

“Illinois' parks and historic sites are key parts of our state's growing tourism and recreation economy,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois is creating world-class destinations that attract visitors from near and far by investing in our infrastructure and expanding access to outdoor experiences.”

Recent improvements at Illinois state parks and historic sites have included a massive shoreline stabilization project at Illinois Beach State Park, installation of electric vehicle chargers at parks around the state, the opening of Illinois’ first off-highway vehicle trail system at Sahara Woods State Recreation Area in Saline County, renovation of the Old State Capitol State Historic Site in Springfield, new roofs and plumbing upgrades at dozens of park buildings and campgrounds, installation of kayak launches, and more.

Article continues after sponsor message

Improvements are currently underway at numerous parks and historic sites, including: renovation of the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois, Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site in Menard County, and Bishop Hill State Historic Site in Henry County; trail improvements and a new wastewater system at Starved Rock State Park; upgrades to sewage treatment and campground electrical systems at Lake Murphysboro State Park in Jackson County; replacement of the boardwalk and floating trail at Volo Bog Natural Area in Lake County; and more.

The IDNR operates 290 state parks and also manages 56 historic sites throughout Illinois. This includes state recreation areas, fish and wildlife areas, natural areas, forests, and state memorials, among other designations. Recreational opportunities at Illinois state parks include camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, boating, canoeing, kayaking, rock-climbing, horseback-riding, swimming, wildlife-watching, snowmobiling, and more. Numerous state parks feature lodges, restaurants, and concessionaires offering everything from snacks and drinks to bait, firewood and souvenirs. State historic sites highlight Illinois’ deep cultural roots and the people who made it their home along the way.

To plan your next trip, visit https://www.enjoyillinois.com/things-to-do/outdoor-recreation/state-parks-and-national-forests/.

Nine Illinois state parks attracted more than 1 million visitors in 2024:

Starved Rock State Park, LaSalle County: 2.4 million

Illinois Beach State Park, Lake County: 2 million

Hennepin Canal State Trail, Rock Island, Bureau, Henry, Lee and Whiteside counties: 1.75 million

Sangchris Lake State Park, Sangamon and Christian counties: 1.5 million

Kankakee River State Park, Kankakee County: 1.35 million

Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area, Franklin County: 1.3 million

Kickapoo State Recreation Area, Vermilion County: 1.3 million

Rock Cut State Park, Winnebago County: 1 million

Frank Holten State Park, St. Clair County: 1 million

Other parks welcoming large numbers of visitors in 2024 included:

Illini State Park, LaSalle County: more than 940,000

Fort Massac State Park, Massac County: nearly 940,000

Giant City State Park, Jackson County: more than 907,000

Moraine Hills State Park, McHenry County: more than 774,000

Clinton Lake State Recreation Area, DeWitt County: nearly 739,000

The most-visited state historic sites in 2024 were:

Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site, Menard County: nearly 360,000

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Madison County: more than 202,000

Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Madison County: nearly 148,000

The Lincoln Tomb, Sangamon County: more than 143,000

Fort de Chartres, Randolph County: more than 132,000

Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island County: more than 130,000

More like this: