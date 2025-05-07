SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Museum invites the public to a volunteer recruitment night on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Participants will hear from museum staff about the many ways volunteers can be a part of the museum’s important work.

Volunteer opportunities include being a greeter, assisting with special programs and education events, being a play museum facilitator, and helping with off-site events such as the museum’s Illinois State Fair tent.

“The Illinois State Museum is looking for dedicated volunteers to help staff public programs, engage with students and the community, and support our mission of sharing Illinois stories, honoring its cultural and natural resources, and inspiring our future,” said museum director Jenn Edginton. “Volunteers make a difference at the museum, and we look forward to welcoming a new cohort to our building.”

Volunteer recruitment night is at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22 at the Illinois State Museum, 502 S. Spring Street in Springfield. For additional information, please contact art and history education curator Corinne Claycomb at dnr.ism.events@illinois.gov or call 217-782-6044.

About the Illinois State Museum: Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that inspires the exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources. Headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport, ISM is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and a proud member of the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience.

