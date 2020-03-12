SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, the Illinois State Museum (ISM) announced the suspension of all programs, events and school group visits beginning Thursday, March 12, through Friday, April 10, 2020, at its headquarters in Springfield and branch facilities, Research and Collections Center, Dickson Mounds Museum, and Lockport Gallery.

“Museums are places for learning, and they are places where people come together, interact, and engage with staff, family, and friends. Until we know the public’s health is ensured, taking these steps is our best course of action,” said Illinois State Museum Director Cinnamon Catlin-Legutko. “Additionally, we anticipate there will be further steps needed as we learn more.”

ISM is working closely with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to take proactive steps to protect the health, safety and welfare of Illinois residents as this situation develops. At present, the Museum and all its branch facilities remain open during regular operating hours.

Based on information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and IDPH on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ISM is implementing or continuing the following guidance:

All ISM programs, events, and school group visits are canceled through April 10;

All official ISM travel is canceled through April 10;

While all public spaces are cleaned daily, in response to COVID-19, the ISM team is increasing the frequency of cleaning public surfaces with cleaning products in line with the CDC recommendations;

Similarly, the ISM team follows a vigorous cleaning schedule for the Mary Ann MacLean Play Museum and will continue to do so. All surfaces and toys are sanitized multiple times a day. Signs are posted in the space, informing guests about our cleaning procedures;

ISM has suspended the use of learning carts in gallery spaces;

Hand sanitizer is available throughout ISM’s public areas;

All employees are encouraged to wash their hands regularly throughout the workday; and

All sick employees are required to stay home and to practice respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene.

To access a complete list of impacted programs and events, visit https://bit.ly/2ITosjH.

