SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois State Museum will hold a Welcome Back! Celebration on Saturday, July 2 at the main museum campus located at 502 S. Spring St., Springfield, IL 62706. The day will begin with a brief welcome by Interim Director Michael Wiant before the doors open to visitors at 8:30 a.m. The Museum’s curators and research staff will be on hand throughout the day to talk with visitors and offer insights into the exhibits and what goes on behind the scenes at the Museum.

Other activities will include a lemonade toast and live music. Food will be available from Sidewinder’s Food Dock, located just outside. Visitors will be encouraged to share their favorite moments of the day using the hashtag #BackatISM. The Museum will be collecting and sharing these memories following the opening.

Those who cannot join in person on July 2 are encouraged to join virtually through live video on the Museum’s Facebook page. The highlights of the day’s events will be broadcast throughout the day.

The Museum will be open July 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 18 and younger, active duty military, veterans and seniors 65 and older will be admitted free.

The celebration continues with additional events scheduled during the following weeks.

July 9: Dickson Mounds Museum will open to the public on July 2, but will hold a special Summer Gathering event on July 9, so as not to conflict with the main museum’s opening. Dickson Mounds is located at 10956 N. Dickson Mounds Rd., Lewistown, IL 61542. During the Summer Gathering, Museum curators and researchers will be on hand to answer questions about the exhibitions. Visitors will also see finished components of the American Frontier Exhibit presently under construction.

July 16: The Museum Memories Family Event: This special event for families will feature a photo booth where visitors can share their memories of the Illinois State Museum. Memories will be collected and shared through video and social media. Visitors will also have the opportunity to contribute to a commemorative artwork, among other activities.

July 30: The ISM Research and Collections Center, 1011 E. Ash St., Springfield, IL 62703,will host a behind-the-scenes tour. Visitors will be assigned times for tours throughout the day. The Research and Collections Center is home to millions of objects that are part of the Museum’s permanent collection. These include fossils of Ice Age animals, Native American artifacts, artwork and historic artifacts from Illinois’ pioneer past. More information will be forthcoming on this event.

