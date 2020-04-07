SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois State Museum (ISM) today announced a new collecting initiative that allows Illinois residents to share stories that reflect their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, for the benefit of future generations.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a vital moment in history, and ISM wants to document how it is affecting Illinois residents through its Share your Story: Illinois in the COVID-19 Pandemic collecting initiative.

ISM is requesting personal stories, written works, artwork, photos, or photos of objects from the people of Illinois to document life during the pandemic. The Museum is collecting residents' submissions for preservation in its digital archive via its new online tool at https://bit.ly/347wTle. Additionally, ISM will share some of the stories and photos on its social media platforms and in its online exhibition.

"As history is unfolding before our eyes, the Museum is committed to documenting the experiences of the people of this state," said Illinois State Museum Curator of History, Erika Holst. "We want to hear from everyone. We're all in this together, and everyone's story is important. Whether you're homeschooling your kids, a doctor on the front lines, or having to cancel your graduation party, we want to hear how your life has been affected by the COVID-19."

Illinois residents can learn more about the initiative at https://bit.ly/2xLuUqE.

About the Illinois State Museum

Established in 1877, the Illinois State Museum is a dynamic institution that promotes discovery, lifelong learning, and stewardship of the natural and cultural heritage of Illinois. The Museum is headquartered in Springfield with branch facilities in Lewistown and Lockport. To learn more, visit www.illinoisstatemuseum.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

