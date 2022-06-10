EAST ALTON - On June 9, 2022, the Mississippi River Legislative Caucus, part of the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators, held an event hosted at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm) to celebrate River Days of Action.

Watershed Scientist, John Sloan discussed his research with Illinois state legislators and others during the event. Participants also heard from Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives, Dr. Paige Mettler-Cherry, about NGRREC's new focus on emerging contaminants including the new microplastic research initiative.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: