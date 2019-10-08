Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office along with the Alton Fire Department continues to investigate a suspicious fire at 608 Brookside Ave. in Alton from early Sunday morning.

Alton Fire Department Deputy Chief Brad Sweetman said: "The house was vacant at the time of the fire and the fire is suspicious at this time."

The call came into Alton dispatch at 5:50 a.m. Sunday of a fully involved structure fire in the 600 block of Brookside Ave. Alton Fire Department called for a Box Alarm at which time East Alton Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

