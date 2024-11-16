COLUMBIA, Ill. - The Illinois State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased individual inside a home that caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency responders from the Columbia Fire Protection District received a call about a structure fire at approximately 12:32 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mule Road. Reports indicated that a person was trapped inside the building as firefighters were en route to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters faced significant challenges due to intense heat and flames, which initially hindered their entry into the structure. After working to bring the fire under control, crews were able to enter the building, where they located the victim. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Due to the fatality, the investigation has been turned over to the state fire marshal. Firefighters from Dupo, Millstadt, and Prairie du Pont provided assistance to Columbia firefighters during the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

