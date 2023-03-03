Illinois State Fire Marshal Awards $1.5 Million In Grants To Illinois Fire Departments And EMS Providers
SPRINGFIELD - The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) announced today the recipients of the 2023 Small Equipment Grant Program. A total of $1.5 million was awarded to 64 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state. The program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000 each for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment.
This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for fire departments and not-for profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The purpose is to allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. The OSFM received 296 applications, requesting around $4.5 million in funding for this grant period.
“The OSFM continues to remain committed to our mission of helping departments and districts purchase essential firefighting or EMS equipment that will help not only their members to stay safe, but continue to provide lifesaving services to their communities,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson. “Budgets remain tight, and the cost of firefighting equipment continues to rise, that is why programs such as our Small Equipment Grant are a great resource, especially for our smaller and rural volunteer fire departments across the state.”
“As we all know, volunteer fire departments all around the state are struggling to maintain a safe work environment due to the lack of funding. The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant Program has provided us the opportunity to purchase a thermal imagining camera we desperately need that will help keep our firefighters safe,” said Colona Fire Chief John Swan.
“The Harristown Fire Protection District is thankful to receive the OSFM Small Equipment Grant. With this grant, the Harristown Fire Protection District will be purchasing 8 sets of turnout gear (Coats & Pants) which will be free of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
In addition, the district will be purchasing 8 particulate blocking hoods which cover the head, ears & throat to protect our firefighters from harmful fireground carcinogens. Three firefighter helmets will also be purchased to replace helmets that have passed the 10-year life. With the rising costs of PPE, this grant will reduce the strain on the district’s budget allowing replacement of other items needed to continue daily operations,” said Harristown Fire Protection District Chief Steven Gambrill.
“The Salem Fire Protection District covers approximately 124 square miles. That includes U.S. Highway 50, two state routes, and thirteen- and one-half miles of Interstate 57 that have significant personal and commercial traffic. This results in our department responding to numerous motor vehicle accidents with occupant entrapment. Receiving this small equipment grant will provide us with the funding needed to purchase rescue tools that will enable us to perform life-saving motor vehicle extrications,” said Salem Fire Protection District Chief James Cerny.
Most Illinois fire departments, fire protections districts, township fire departments, and stand-alone, nonprofit ambulance service providers were eligible to apply. All fire departments, fire protections districts and township fire department applicants were required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying.
Grant recipients and awards are listed below:
Boone:
North Boone Fire Protection District 3- $23,225
Brown:
Brown County Fire Protection District- $25,740
Cass:
Chandlerville Volunteer Fire Department- $25,984
Champaign:
Sidney Fire Protection District- $11,725
Gifford Fire Protection District- $12,750
Champaign/Douglas:
Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District- $25,950.97
Christian:
Morrisonville-Palmer Fire Protection District- $14,901.95
Clark:
Martinsville Fire Protection District- $25,000
Cook:
Village of Flossmoor Fire Department- $25,785
Edwards:
West Salem Fire Department- $7,183.80
Fayette:
Brownstown Fire Protection District- $23,850
Fulton:
Astoria Fire Protection District- $17,487
Hancock:
LaHarpe Fire Protection District- $23,703.40
Warsaw Rural Fire Protection District- $23,672
West Point Fire Protection District- $25,000
Hardin:
Rosiclare Fire Department- $26,000
Henry:
Clover Township- $19,542
Colona Fire Protection District- $8,568
Iroquois:
Martinton Fire- $19,505
Jackson:
Elkville Volunteer Fire Department- $25,400
Gorham- $25,944.25
Johnson:
Goreville Fire Department- $26,000
Kane:
East Dundee & Countryside Fire Protection District- $17,488.97
Knox:
Rio Township Fire Protection District- $26,000
LaSalle:
Cedar Point Fire Department- $10,580
Tonica Volunteer Fire Department- $18,500
Lee:
Amboy Fire Protection District- $26,000
Compton Community Fire Protection District- $26,000
Macon:
Harristown Fire Protection District- $25,841
Madison:
Grantfork Fire Protection District- $25,900
Madison Fire Department- $16,295.65
Rosewood Heights Fire Protection District- $5,355
Worden Fire Protection District- $26,000
Marion:
Sandoval Fire Protection District- $25,273.25
Salem Fire Protection District- $25,008
Marion/Clinton:
City of Centralia- $23,664
Mercer:
Rivoli Fire Protection District- $25,993
Montgomery:
Fillmore Community Fire Protection District- $16,978
Taylor Springs Fire Department- $9,020
Witt Volunteer Fire Department- $25,014
Morgan:
Waverly Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad- $25,966.95
Woodson Community Fire Protection District- $25,895
Moultrie:
Lovington Community Ambulance- $26,000
Ogle:
Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District- $23,016.80
Piatt:
Bement Fire Protection District- $26,000
Cisco Fire Protection District- $25,620
Pike:
Pleasant Hill Fire Protection District- $18,859
Pike/Adams:
Barry Fire Protection District- $26,000
Pulaski:
Olmsted Fire Department- $26,000
Randolph:
Ellis Grove Volunteer Fire Department- $25,800
Village of Evansville Fire Department- $25,837.62
Richland:
City of Olney Fire Department- $25,526.32
Sangamon:
Divernon Fire Protection District- $26,000
Pleasant Plains Fire Protection District- $26,000
Schuyler:
City of Rushville- $26,000
Shelby/Christian:
Moweaqua Fire Protection District- $22,091.50
St. Clair:
Sauget Fire Department- $25,992.55
Stephenson:
Rock City Fire Protection District- $9,033
Tazewell:
South Pekin Fire Department- $13,517.95
Union:
Ware-Wolf Lake Fire Protection District- $22,775
Washington:
Okawville Community Fire Protection District- $26,000
Whiteside:
Prophetstown Fire Protection District- $26,000
Williamson/Saline:
Stonefort Fire Department- $25,615
Winnebago:
South Beloit Fire Department- $24,003.50
