SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois State Fair is excited to collaborate with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to promote early childhood literacy through the gift of books. This inspiring book gifting program mails free, high-quality, and age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five, regardless of the family's income.

To celebrate this partnership, families are invited to enjoy a daily story time session at 2 p.m. inside the Sensory Station (Emmerson Building) during the Illinois State Fair. It’s the perfect mid-day pause in the air-conditioning, giving an opportunity for kids to unwind, listen, and imagine, before heading back out to explore all the excitement the fair has to offer.

“The Illinois State Fair theme is Adventure Awaits, and there is no limit to the adventures available to kids through good books,” said Rebecca Clark, Illinois State Fair Manager. “By bringing this partnership to the fairgrounds, we’re opening the door for more children to discover the magic and joy that reading has to offer.”

Parents, grandparents and caregivers are encouraged to come out for story time and learn more about the organization’s amazing contributions to literacy, music and creativity.

“Come and hear wonderful stories from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and take part in fun, engaging activities. There's nothing more important than inspiring a love of reading in our children,” said Andi Drileck, State Director of the Imagination Library of Illinois. “We know that children who participate in this program show stronger early literacy skills and are better prepared for kindergarten. We hope this presence at the Illinois State Fair will raise awareness, build community, and help extend these literacy benefits even further.”

Supported by The Dollywood Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Dolly Parton in 1988, the Imagination Library Program has grown into the world’s leading early childhood book-gifting initiative. Since its launch in 1995, the program now mails over 3 million books to participants every month, including kids right here in Illinois.

To check to see if a program is available in your area, visit the ‘find my program' page on www.imaginationlibrary.com. You can enroll your child or sign up to be notified when a program comes to your community. Visit back often as we expand across the state.

The 2025 Illinois State Fair runs from August 7 through August 17 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.

