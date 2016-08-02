SPRINGFIELD, IL. – Planning your trip to the Illinois State Fair just got easier with the release of a brand new Illinois State Fair mobile app. Available for both Apple and Android devices, this new app has everything you need to plan your next trip to the state fairgrounds. The mobile app is available at absolutely no cost!

The Illinois State Fair mobile app has information regarding every corner of the fairgrounds. From Grandstand concerts to livestock show results and maps to help you find everything from parking, bathroom and barns, this app provides you with the tools you need to help you navigate your way around the state fairgrounds. The app also contains other helpful tools such as a food finder, daily schedule of events, and a list of all the winners from competitions held at the Illinois State Fair.

“These days we do not go anywhere without our phones,” said State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “This mobile app adds another level of convenience for fairgoers and will be offering a wealth of information for visitors to the Illinois State Fair.”

In addition, the new mobile app offers fairgoers some fun activities to take part in while at the Illinois State Fair. A scavenger hunt will take fairgoers around the grounds to different locations where they can unlock codes to win free prizes. Also, you may want to start practicing your best selfie pose. The new Illinois State Fair mobile app comes loaded with eight fun photo filters for you to post and share on social media platforms. This innovation is yet another way the Rauner Administration and the Department of Agriculture are using technology to enhance the public’s interaction with government here in Illinois and make the experience more efficient.

Fairgoers who download the app will also have access to deals and discounts on the fairgrounds, the ability to buy tickets to concerts and other events, and take a self-guided tour of the various agriculture destinations on the fairgrounds.

The Illinois State Fair app is the best way for fairgoers to stay in touch with everything going on at the fair and get the most out of every visit. Start planning your visit by downloading the Illinois State Fair mobile app on your phone today!

