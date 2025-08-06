SPRINGFIELD – The most requested ride at the Illinois State Fair is returning with more stops this year. Made possible through the support of the Illinois Corn Growers Association and Ameren, two trams will run daily on a dedicated route throughout the 11 days of the fair. Tram rides are free for all fairgoers and offer handicap accessibility.

“Offering tram service at the Illinois State Fair is part of our commitment to making the fair experience enjoyable and accessible for everyone,” said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. “With so much to see and do at the fair, the tram service will help visitors reach our most popular destinations.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The trams will run continuously throughout the day, on the schedule outlined below. Maps showing the tram routes will be displayed on the fairgrounds. Stops include Happy Hollow at the Handicap Ramp to Illinois Building/Senior Center (a new location this year), Campground/Arena entrance, 4-H Road at the 4-H Master Gardeners, entrance to Conservation World, Goat Barn at Grandstand Avenue, South End of the Half-Mile Track near Gate 4, ISF Security Office near the Fire Station, and the Hobbies Arts & Crafts building.

“Illinois Corn is excited to sponsor the Illinois State Fair trams to help visitors enjoy every corner of the fair and get the most out of their visit. Our goal is for every person in Illinois to gain a deeper understanding of where their food comes from,” said Jeff Scates, Illinois Corn Marketing Board Chairman and farmer from Shawneetown, IL. “Illinois is an agricultural powerhouse, so whether State Fair visitors see livestock shows, 4-H exhibits, the dairy barn, or the piglets on parade, we hope they head home with an appreciation for the agricultural foundation of our great state.”

"The Illinois State Fair is a place where people from around the region come to learn about our state's rich agricultural heritage and enjoy family-friendly entertainment," said Brian Leonard, Senior Director of Government and Community Relations, Ameren Illinois. "We are pleased to be able to provide a way for people to easily and safely get around as they experience all that the state fair has to offer."

Wheelchair and scooter rentals are also available on the fairgrounds at the Senior Center inside the Illinois Building and on Grandstand Avenue near the Goat Barn. Handicap parking is available at Gate 4, 7, and 11.

