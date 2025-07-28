SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Fair, in collaboration with the Illinois State Police, is introducing updated security measures to help ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests.

The following items will not be allowed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and will be confiscated if found:

Firearms (concealed carry is prohibited )

) Weapons of any kind (including but not limited to knives, pepper spray, stun guns, brass knuckles, batons, bats)

Illegal substances Drones or laser pointers

Fireworks or flammable materials

Grandstand Security

Additional measures are being implemented at the Grandstand to maintain a safe environment for event attendees and entertainers.

Metal Detectors & Bag Checks

New this year are metal detectors and bag checks at all Grandstand entrances. No backpacks, duffle bags or bags/purses larger than 14"x8" are allowed into the Grandstand.

Tickets

If you purchased mobile tickets, be sure to download the tickets to your Ticketmaster app, prior to arriving at the Fairgrounds. This will ensure you have a consistent and reliable Wi-Fi signal to minimize any delays getting into the concert.

Beverages

As in 2024, all beverages sold within the Grandstand will be opened at the time of sale. Drinks sold on the track (standing room only section) will be poured into a plastic cup. Bottles, cans and other sealed containers are not permitted on the track. Outside drink containers (including bottles, cans, Stanley/reusable cups, refillable souvenir cups) are not permitted inside the Grandstand.

Camera Equipment

Large professional-style cameras and tripods are not allowed in the Grandstand.

Please help us keep our venue safe by reviewing the full list of prohibited items prior to your arrival.

The 2025 Illinois State Fair runs from August 7 through August 17 in Springfield. Stay up to date with all the latest news and announcements by connecting with us via Facebook and Instagram.

