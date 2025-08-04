SPRINGFIELD – Fairgoers are in for a special treat at the 2025 Illinois State Fair: Country music powerhouse Randy Houser will take the Grandstand stage for a FREE concert on Monday, August 11.

“The Illinois State Fair is a celebration of our state’s people, agriculture, and traditions,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud that we can provide opportunities like this free concert, giving families from across Illinois the chance to come together, enjoy entertainment at the Fair, and make lasting summer memories.”

With an inimitable voice, Houser has become one of country music’s most celebrated vocalists. His chart-topping album How Country Feels delivered smash hits including “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight,” “Goodnight Kiss,” and CMA Song of the Year nominee “Like A Cowboy.” Houser has since added more No. 1 hits to his catalog, including “We Went,” and continues to wow audiences with his powerhouse vocals. His sixth studio album, Note To Self, further cemented his reputation as a standout in country music, while his latest single, “Country Back,” is already making waves. Beyond music, Houser has showcased his talent on the big screen, appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Dennis Quaid’s The Hill.

“Thanks to the support of the Pritzker Administration and its investment in the Illinois State Fairgrounds, we are thrilled to welcome Randy Houser for a free Grandstand concert,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello II. “This is a fantastic opportunity to give back to our fairgoers with a world-class show at no cost to them.”

The FREE Randy Houser concert takes place Monday, August 11 at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand. No ticket is required, though attendees must go through security screening prior to entering the Grandstand.

“Bringing a free concert to the Grandstand adds even more affordability and excitement to the fair experience,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark.

Mark your calendars for the 2025 Illinois State Fair, August 7 through August 17 in Springfield.

