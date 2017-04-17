SPRINGFIELD – The hottest concert line-up of the summer is nearly complete as State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon announces four more nights of entertainment at Grandstand for the 2017 Illinois State Fair. One final concert announcement is still pending at this time. Meanwhile, tickets for this blockbuster lineup will go on-sale Saturday, April 29th via Ticketmaster, and at the Emmerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Monday, May 1st.

The Illinois State Fair will open the eleven day showcase with a FREE concert in the Grandstand. On Thursday, August 10, all fairgoers with paid admission to the fair will be treated to a free concert by the classic rock group Foghat. Best known for their hit songs “Slow Ride,” and “I Just Want to Make Love to You,” the group has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record and one Double-Platinum record. The group, formed in 1971, continues to tour each year and release new music on a regular basis.

Chase Rice will be the headlining act on the Grandstand stage on Friday, August 11th. Chase Rice is a singer/songwriter who has toured the world with the likes of Kenny Chesney and Dierks Bentley. While he may be best known for his hit songs “Ready Set Roll,” and “Everybody We Know Does,” Chase Rice is also a talented songwriter. Rice co-wrote the song “Cruise” which was recorded by Florida Georgia Line and was dubbed the best-selling country digital song of all time in the United States in January 2014. Opening for Chase Rice will be Runaway June and Chris Cavanaugh.

On Saturday, August 12th, the acapella group Pentatonix will wow fairgoers with a performance on the Grandstand stage. In just five years, Pentatonix has sold more than six million albums in the United States alone. The Grammy award winning group has performed in front of sold out shows across the globe, collaborated with legends such a Dolly Parton, and was featured it a network television Christmas special.

Returning to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand on Sunday, August 13th is country music superstar Brad Paisley. The singer/songwriter is a member of the Grand Ole Opry Hall of Fame and known for songs such as “Crushin’ It,” “Today,” and “Riverbank.” Paisley received rave reviews on his 2005 Illinois State Fair performance, and he has since gone on to win numerous Grammy Awards, appear in national television commercial campaigns and hosted television award programs. Opening for Brad Paisley will be Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell

Monday, August 17th will once again be a FREE concert in the Grandstand. The sounds of the 60’s will once again fill the air whenHerman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone performs on the Grandstand stage. The self-proclaimed ‘Original British Invasion Band’ is best known for hits such as, “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter,” and “I’m Henry the Eighth, I Am.” The group has seen success at the top of the charts overseas and here in the United States. The group previously appeared in various movies and on television shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show, Dean Martin Show, and Jackie Gleason Show.

On Wednesday, August 16th the legendary group Alabama will perform on the Grandstand stage. The band broke a record that may never be duplicated by any musical genre by releasing 21 straight number one singles. The trio has 43 number one singles to their credit, nearly 200 industry awards, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame. The band, while still cranking out hits, has inspired many of today’s brightest stars, including Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Ed Sheeran and Jon Bon Jovi. Fairgoers of all ages will enjoy singing along with Alabama classics such as “Song of the South,” “I’m In a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why),” and “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band).” Opening for Alabama on Wednesday, August 16 will be Neal McCoy.

Also scheduled to perform at the 2017 Illinois State Fair is singer/songwriter/dancer Jason Derulo. The 27-year-old has already sold over 50 million singles worldwide and has worked alongside a variety of artists ranging from Demi Lovato to Snoop Dogg. Jason Derulo is best known for his songs “Talk Dirty,” “Whatcha Say,” and “Want to Want Me.” In addition, Derulo was honored in 2011 as BMI’s Songwriter of the Year. He has penned hits for artists such as Lil Wayne, Pitbull, Sean Kingston and others. Opening for Derulo onThursday, August 17th will be up and coming artist from St. Louis, Chel.

The Southern Uprising Tour rolls into Springfield on Friday, August 18th featuring four fan-favorite country performances. Headlining the tour at the Illinois State Fair will be Montgomery Gentry. The group has become one of the most identifiable duos in country music with more than a decade of hits, concerts and accolades under their belt. The award winning duo is known for hits such as “Something to be Proud of,” “Where I Come From,” and “Hell Yeah.” Meanwhile, few artists have left a more lasting mark on America’s musical landscape than The Charlie Daniels Band.

As an outspoken patriot and road warrior, Charlie Daniels has transformed his passion for music into a multi-platinum career and a platform to support the military, underprivileged children and others in need. Daniels is best known for songs such as, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” “In America,” “Uneasy Rider,” “The South’s Gonna Do It,” and “Long Haired Country Boy.” Rounding out the Southern Uprising Tour will be performances from The Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws.

Building on the successes from last year, the Illinois State Fair is bringing another heavy metal band to the Grandstand. On Saturday, August 19th fairgoers will have the opportunity to see Five Finger Death Punch perform on the Illinois State Fair’s biggest stage. The band recently wrapped up an Arena Tour where fans raved about the band’s over-the-top production value and crowd pleasing sets featuring songs like, “I Apologize,” and “Wrong Side of Heaven.” The band is also a supporter of the Badge of Honor Memorial Foundation often raising funds to help survivors and departments of officers who have been killed in the line of duty. Opening for 5FDP will be All That Remains and Nonpoint.

Closing out the 2017 Illinois State Fair on Sunday, August 20th will be Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, John Mellencamp. The iconic classic rocker has been cranking out hits and performing in front of live audiences for the last 40-years. While most known for songs like “Paper in Fire,” “Small Town,” and “Pink Houses,” Mellencamp was among the founding members of Farm Aid. The annual event, co-launched by Willie Nelson and Neil Young, helps make people aware of the issues facing farmers and how those issues impact the entire nation. Opening for John Mellencamp will be Carlene Carter.

Ticket prices for each of the shows are listed below. Please note, ticket prices have been adjusted for the Friday, August 11th Chase Rice concert.

Thursday, August 10: Foghat / TBA

Free Concert – General Admission

Friday, August 11: Chase Rice / Runaway June / Chris Cavanagh

Tier 3 - $13 / Tier 2 - $18 / Tier 1 - $23 / Track - $23 / VIP - $33

Saturday, August 12: Pentatonix / TBA

Tier 3 – $32 / Tier 2 - $37 / Tier 1 - $42 / Track - $42 / VIP - $52

Sunday, August 13: Brad Paisley / Dustin Lynch / Chase Bryant / Lindsay Ell

Tier 3 – $45 / Tier 2 - $50 / Tier 1 - $55 / Track - $55 / VIP - $65

Monday, August 14: Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Free Concert – General Admission

Tuesday, August 15: TBA

Wednesday, August 16: Alabama / Neal McCoy

Tier 3 - $38 / Tier 2 - $43 / Tier 1 - $48 / Track - $48 / VIP - $59

Thursday, August 17: Jason Derulo / DJ / Chel

Tier 3 - $19 / Tier 2 - $24 / Tier 1 - $29 / Track - $29 / VIP - $39

Friday, August 18: Southern Uprising Tour featuring Montgomery Gentry / The Charlie Daniels Band / The Marshall Tucker Band / The Outlaws

Tier 3 – $15 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 / Track - $25 / VIP - $30



Saturday, August 19: Five Finger Death Punch / All That Remains / Nonpoint

Tier 3- $17 / Tier 2 - $22 / Tier 1 - $27 / Track - $27 / VIP - $39

Sunday, August 20: John Mellencamp / Carlene Carter

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track - $52 / VIP - $62

This year, the Illinois State Fair will offer a dynamic deal that allows fairgoers to create their own Grandstand concert experience. The Score with More ticket package allows fairgoers to customize their visit to the Illinois State Fair by selecting three or more concerts to attend plus receive free gate admission for each concert. Fairgoers cannot duplicate concert selections when personalizing their package. The price for the Score with More package will be dependent upon each fairgoer’s concert selection. This exclusive offer sets aside a limited number of track tickets for each concert. Special Note: All ticket packages must be purchased by phone or in person on the Illinois State Fairgrounds by July 31st. This offer is not available via Ticketmaster.

Also back by popular demand, the Illinois State Fair will once again offer Stage Side Parties for each of the Grandstand concerts. An additional $30 ticket will provide fairgoers access to an exclusive pre-show party that includes a food buffet, beer and wine for purchase, entertainment, giveaways and early entry into the concert. The Stage Side Party is only available to those who have purchased a concert ticket to attend that night’s concert – BOTH concert & party ticket will be required to enter the party tent. These tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster once tickets go on-sale.To be the first to know about all of the 2017 Illinois State Fair announcements, you can also sign up for email updates on our website www.illinois.gov/statefair. We look forward to seeing you at the 2017 Illinois State Fair, August 10-20th in Springfield.

