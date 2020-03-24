SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois State Dental Society, representing Illinois dentists and their dental practices since 1865, has issued revised guidance as dentists and all healthcare professionals make critical adjustments to help prevent the spread of coronavirus:

“On Sunday, March 15, the ISDS Executive Committee issued several recommendations for Illinois dental offices as the rapidly developing COVID-19, or coronavirus, was becoming an increasingly alarming public health crisis.

Today, it is clear these recommendations -- to reduce and postpone elective dental patient visits and treatment and deal with emergency situations only -- have proven to be critically important and adopted nationwide. These recommendations remain in effect today.

Article continues after sponsor message

However, it is clear that we will be fighting this virus outbreak for longer than the original March 31 estimated end date of our initial recommendations. Gov. Pritzker and his administration have issued a Shelter in Place executive order through April 8.

As a result, the Illinois State Dental Society’s Executive Committee has revised its recommendations:

ISDS recommends dentists cease all in-person dental treatment except for dental emergencies, and that the public only seek dental care in cases of dental emergencies

ISDS will refer to the American Dental Association’s guidance on dental emergencies if there are questions on what constitutes a dental emergency

ISDS encourages dentists that have proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to help hospitals treat dental emergencies, and encourages dentists who cannot treat dental emergencies to coordinate with hospitals and healthcare facilities on donating excess PPRE, collaborating on care or volunteer to help during this public health crisis



ISDS will continue to work with Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his administration and will offer additional guidance as this situation changes. Thank you for your patience, understanding and commitment to keep us all safe and healthy at this difficult time. Stay on top of the latest developments at www.isds.org and through our Facebook page.”

More like this: