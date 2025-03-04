O'FALLON — Stephanie Watkins, a custodian at Carriel Junior High, has been honored with the Illinois State Board of Education Award of Special Recognition, as announced by the O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90.

The award, part of the 225 Those Who Excel program, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to education in Illinois.

O'Fallon Community School District officials expressed their pride in Watkins's achievement, highlighting her dedication to the school community.

"Congratulations, Stephanie! We are glad you call D90 home," the district said in a statement. The recognition underscores the vital role that support staff play in creating a positive educational environment for students.

The custodians at each school play such an important role day-in and day-out in keeping the school clean and sanitary for students.

