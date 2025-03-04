Stephanie Watkins.O'FALLON — Stephanie Watkins, a custodian at Carriel Junior High, has been honored with the Illinois State Board of Education Award of Special Recognition, as announced by the O'Fallon Community Consolidated School District #90.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The award, part of the 225 Those Who Excel program, recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to education in Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

O'Fallon Community School District officials expressed their pride in Watkins's achievement, highlighting her dedication to the school community.

"Congratulations, Stephanie! We are glad you call D90 home," the district said in a statement. The recognition underscores the vital role that support staff play in creating a positive educational environment for students.

The custodians at each school play such an important role day-in and day-out in keeping the school clean and sanitary for students.

More like this:

Bethalto School Board Race: Dr. Natalie Langenfeld-McCoy Wants to Build a Great District
Mar 24, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Amanda Winn Brings Fresh Perspective
Mar 20, 2025
School Board Races Dominate Calhoun County 2025 Election Results
5 days ago
Bethalto School Board Race: Tom Beiermann Offers 35 Years of Experience
Mar 19, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Sharon Rothe Points to the Positive in Bethalto Schools
Mar 21, 2025

 