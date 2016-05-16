SPRINGFIELD – Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary statewide total of 15,484 wild turkeys during the 2016 Spring Turkey Season, including the youth seasons. The 2016 total compares with the statewide turkey harvest of 15,000 in 2015. The statewide preliminary total includes Youth Turkey Season harvest of 1,045 birds, compared with youth season harvest of 896 turkeys in 2015.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2016 seasons were April 4-May 5 in the South Zone and April 11-May 12 in the North Zone. The Youth Spring Turkey Season was March 26-27 in the South Zone and April 2-3 in the North Zone.

Turkey hunters this spring took a preliminary total of 6,694 wild turkeys during all season segments in the South Zone, a slight increase over the harvest of 6,387 last year in the south. The North Zone preliminary harvest total of 8,790 wild turkeys was also higher than the 2015 total of 8,613 in the north.

“This is the second consecutive year of improved harvest numbers in Illinois,” said IDNR Forest Wildlife Biologist Paul Shelton. “The 2014 spring season marked a low point in recent turkey harvest after a number of consecutive years of poor reproduction, particularly in the North Zone. We’re encouraged to see that harvest numbers are rebounding – numbers in the North Zone were almost 20 percent higher than in 2014. Harvest in west-central Illinois, which seems to have been most affected by poor reproduction in recent years, was about 30 percent higher than 2014 figures.”

The top counties for spring wild turkey harvest in the South Zone in 2016 were Jefferson (420), Marion (380), Randolph (372), Pope (356), and Union (354). The top five North Zone counties for spring turkey harvest this year were Jo Daviess (568), Fulton (446), Pike (393), Adams (389), and Schuyler (360).

The table below includes the preliminary 2016 county-by-county spring turkey harvest results with comparable totals for 2015.

Illinois Spring Turkey Harvest - Preliminary Results County 2016 2015 Adams 389 389 Alexander 134 143 Bond 135 159 Boone 76 74 Brown 357 319 Bureau 157 171 Calhoun 210 201 Carroll 195 184 Cass 213 257 Champaign 22 26 Christian 41 52 Clark 158 170 Clay 210 165 Clinton 86 101 Coles 39 26 Crawford 166 135 Cumberland 54 59 DeKalb 21 13 DeWitt 45 52 Douglas 6 5 Edgar 85 83 Edwards 96 109 Effingham 86 109 Fayette 233 224 Ford 10 12 Franklin 152 187 Fulton 446 401 Gallatin 129 120 Greene 157 165 Grundy 56 49 Hamilton 234 223 Hancock 325 259 Hardin 145 159 Henderson 139 144 Henry 82 93 Iroquois 60 63 Jackson 313 280 Jasper 131 128 Jefferson 420 433 Jersey 187 184 JoDaviess 568 601 Johnson 278 260 Kane 2 1 Kankakee 34 36 Kendall 15 18 Knox 267 246 Lake 1 3 LaSalle 137 115 Lawrence 117 110 Lee 100 96 Livingston 19 24 Logan 37 40 Macon 27 25 Macoupin 303 328 Madison 241 246 Marion 380 333 Marshall 69 69 Mason 141 143 Massac 103 99 McDonough 137 139 McHenry 62 68 McLean 63 54 Menard 105 114 Mercer 192 178 Monroe 169 162 Montgomery 175 183 Morgan 147 210 Moultrie 24 21 Ogle 189 191 Peoria 153 142 Perry 233 221 Piatt 10 7 Pike 393 341 Pope 356 366 Pulaski 95 81 Putnam 37 46 Randolph 372 300 Richland

