Illinois Spring Turkey Hunters Harvest Record Number Of Wild Turkeys
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 18,189 wild turkeys during the 2025 spring turkey season. This year’s total compares with the previous record total of 17,208 turkeys harvested in 2024.
The top five counties for harvest in 2025 were Jo Daviess, 628; Jefferson, 518; Pike, 468; Marion, 428; and Pope, 425.
The 2025 total includes the record youth spring turkey season harvest of 2,099 birds, which compares with the previous record of 2,010 birds set in 2024.
This year 89,687 permits were sold compared to 86,083 last year.
Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2025 regular season dates were April 7 through May 8 in the south zone and April 14 through May 15 in the north zone. The 2025 youth spring turkey season was March 29-30 and April 5-6 statewide.
County
2025
2024
Adams
350
324
Alexander
183
189
Bond
176
145
Boone
72
94
Brown
276
222
Bureau
195
195
Calhoun
249
243
Carroll
220
249
Cass
198
183
Champaign
43
37
Christian
68
52
Clark
241
267
Clay
293
295
Clinton
160
133
Coles
60
57
Crawford
242
240
Cumberland
108
78
DeKalb
18
13
DeWitt
48
56
Douglas
15
12
Edgar
119
125
Edwards
105
94
Effingham
190
171
Fayette
386
349
Ford
27
18
Franklin
246
253
Fulton
304
287
Gallatin-Hardin
275
257
Greene
176
165
Grundy
73
63
Hamilton
316
336
Hancock
329
290
Henderson
143
153
Henry
153
131
Iroquois
95
84
Jackson
342
334
Jasper
208
200
Jefferson
518
472
Jersey
216
180
Jo Daviess
628
652
Johnson
296
260
Kane
4
5
Kankakee
59
60
Kendall
17
18
Knox
197
234
Lake
16
20
La Salle
111
111
Lawrence
175
182
Lee
113
112
Livingston
42
46
Logan
52
35
Macon
29
30
Macoupin
350
283
Madison
297
274
Marion
428
427
Marshall-Putnam
145
114
Mason
179
167
Massac
141
147
McDonough
114
93
McHenry
147
142
McLean
62
81
Menard
94
90
Mercer
236
237
Monroe
183
184
Montgomery
216
195
Morgan
134
136
Moultrie
36
38
Ogle
275
223
Peoria
178
138
Perry
311
301
Piatt
16
10
Pike
468
381
Pope
425
397
Pulaski
155
153
Randolph
369
392
Richland
158
144
Rock Island
218
196
Saline
178
158
Sangamon
127
98
Schuyler
233
217
Scott
74
70
Shelby
177
158
St. Clair
158
167
Stark
25
18
Stephenson
228
237
Tazewell
78
86
Union
303
317
Vermilion
135
155
Wabash
59
51
Warren
79
64
Washington
220
190
Wayne
404
370
White
190
219
Whiteside
212
167
Will
72
75
Williamson
386
360
Winnebago
245
194
Woodford
96
83
Total
18,189
17,208
About IDNR
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.
Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.
