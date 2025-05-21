SPRINGFIELD – Illinois turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 18,189 wild turkeys during the 2025 spring turkey season. This year’s total compares with the previous record total of 17,208 turkeys harvested in 2024.

The top five counties for harvest in 2025 were Jo Daviess, 628; Jefferson, 518; Pike, 468; Marion, 428; and Pope, 425.

The 2025 total includes the record youth spring turkey season harvest of 2,099 birds, which compares with the previous record of 2,010 birds set in 2024.

This year 89,687 permits were sold compared to 86,083 last year.

Spring turkey hunting was open in 100 of Illinois’ 102 counties. The 2025 regular season dates were April 7 through May 8 in the south zone and April 14 through May 15 in the north zone. The 2025 youth spring turkey season was March 29-30 and April 5-6 statewide.

County 2025 2024 Adams 350 324 Alexander 183 189 Bond 176 145 Boone 72 94 Brown 276 222 Bureau 195 195 Calhoun 249 243 Carroll 220 249 Cass 198 183 Champaign 43 37 Christian 68 52 Clark 241 267 Clay 293 295 Clinton 160 133 Coles 60 57 Crawford 242 240 Cumberland 108 78 DeKalb 18 13 DeWitt 48 56 Douglas 15 12 Edgar 119 125 Edwards 105 94 Effingham 190 171 Fayette 386 349 Ford 27 18 Franklin 246 253 Fulton 304 287 Gallatin-Hardin 275 257 Greene 176 165 Grundy 73 63 Hamilton 316 336 Hancock 329 290 Henderson 143 153 Henry 153 131 Iroquois 95 84 Jackson 342 334 Jasper 208 200 Jefferson 518 472 Jersey 216 180 Jo Daviess 628 652 Johnson 296 260 Kane 4 5 Kankakee 59 60 Kendall 17 18 Knox 197 234 Lake 16 20 La Salle 111 111 Lawrence 175 182 Lee Article continues after sponsor message 113 112 Livingston 42 46 Logan 52 35 Macon 29 30 Macoupin 350 283 Madison 297 274 Marion 428 427 Marshall-Putnam 145 114 Mason 179 167 Massac 141 147 McDonough 114 93 McHenry 147 142 McLean 62 81 Menard 94 90 Mercer 236 237 Monroe 183 184 Montgomery 216 195 Morgan 134 136 Moultrie 36 38 Ogle 275 223 Peoria 178 138 Perry 311 301 Piatt 16 10 Pike 468 381 Pope 425 397 Pulaski 155 153 Randolph 369 392 Richland 158 144 Rock Island 218 196 Saline 178 158 Sangamon 127 98 Schuyler 233 217 Scott 74 70 Shelby 177 158 St. Clair 158 167 Stark 25 18 Stephenson 228 237 Tazewell 78 86 Union 303 317 Vermilion 135 155 Wabash 59 51 Warren 79 64 Washington 220 190 Wayne 404 370 White 190 219 Whiteside 212 167 Will 72 75 Williamson 386 360 Winnebago 245 194 Woodford 96 83 Total 18,189 17,208

About IDNR

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is celebrating 100 years of conservation and service to the people of Illinois throughout 2025. The department was established July 1, 1925, as the Illinois Department of Conservation, bringing under one umbrella oversight of fish and game, forestry, public works, and lakes.

Today, IDNR’s work encompasses management of about 400 sites across Illinois, including state parks and historic sites; wildlife, fisheries, forestry, and natural heritage; Lake Michigan water allocation and coastal management; conservation police; mines and minerals; oil and gas; issuance of licenses, permits, and numerous grants; the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta; and the Illinois State Museum. Visit https://dnr.illinois.gov for more information.

More like this: