SPRINGFIELD - Capt. David Picchi of Springfield, Illinois, the Supervisory Contract Specialist with the Illinois National Guard was awarded the 2015 Army Office of Small Business Programs Contracting Professional of the Year award from Mr. Tommy Marks, Director Army office of Small Business Programs? at the National Guard Bureau June 8.

Picchi, who leads the ILNG small business program, is the first to be nominated from the National Guard Bureau and the first from NGB to receive the award.

The Army Contracting Professional of the Year award recognizes the contracting professional who strongly supported the small business program and made significant contributions to his/her respective command and the Army's Small Business Program.

"Through his efforts the Illinois National Guard has developed a robust relationship with small businesses and expanded the small business vendor base," said Donna Peebles, Director of Small Business Programs for NGB. "As a direct result, the Illinois National Guard exceeded all small business goals for five of the last six years."

Peebles said Picchi's leadership and advocacy directly contributed to the success of the Illinois National Guard and the Army's small business program.

"The program vastly exceeded the Army's overall small business goal, with 81.36% of contract awards to small businesses," said Peebles. "The entire National Guard Bureau's acquisition workforce strives to be the front line leaders in the growth, achievement and success of the Army's Small Business Program. Capt Picchi is leading that front and is deserving of recognition for these efforts."

Picchi said there has been a lot of work, day-in and day-out, leading up to receiving this award.

"I was humbled today to receive this award," said Picchi. "This is an amazing honor, and while my name is on the award the real work is attributable to the team of professionals who supported me."

Picchi said without his team's support each day putting small businesses and small business goals first in Illinois he would not have been successful.

"The Illinois National Guard Purchasing and Contracting office prides itself on being an economic engine for small businesses in Illinois," said Lt. Col. Brian Creech, the Deputy United States Property and Fiscal Officer for Illinois National Guard. "The purchasing and contracting outreach program partners with the local Procurement Technical Assistance Centers and has expanded the small business vendor base."

Creech said this partnership has allowed Illinois to exceed all its small business goals for five of the last six years.

"Thank you to each and every one of you who contributed to this success. We all earned this award," said Picchi.

