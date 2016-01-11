SPRINGFIELD - The former commander of the 65th Troop Command based in Springfield, Illinois, Michael J. Glisson of Festus, Missouri, was promoted to brigadier general, Jan. 9, in a joint change of command and promotion ceremony at Camp Lincoln, Springfield, Illinois.

Glisson was appointed as the Illinois National Guard's Director of the Joint Staff in mid-October replacing Brig. Gen. Alicia Tate-Nadeau of Chicago, formally of Delavan, Illinois who now serves as the Assistant Adjutant General – Army.

In a statement released by Governor Rauner's office he said he was pleased to announce this key appointment within the Illinois National Guard and congratulated Glisson on his promotion. The governor added that The Director of the Illinois National Guard Joint Staff would be working with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and a multitude of other agencies to ensure the state's readiness to respond to any of a multitude of emergencies that could occur within Illinois.

Glisson's graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in metalsmithing and a master's degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. Glisson has served in various positions throughout his 25 year career to include commanding the 65th Troop Command Brigade.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Mike Glisson has extensive experience working in both domestic and international operations and has worked with all other U.S. military services as well as a great many international militaries," said Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes Jr., The Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. "He has also worked extensively with Illinois community leaders as well as with communities as far away as Poland and Afghanistan. He will do exceptionally well as the Director of the Joint Staff."

Glisson kept his comments brief but did stress his gratitude to his wife and two sons who were in attendance.

"William Faulkner said that, 'history is not was, it is'," said Glisson. "Each of us contribute to the process of making history."

Glisson said he is looking forward to working with Soldiers to continue shaping the Illinois National Guard's history in "our" support to the state and nation.

"Being selected as the Director of the Joint Staff and for promotion to brigadier general is a true honor and privilege," said Glisson. "I'm looking forward to working as a team with leaders both within the Illinois National Guard and outside our ranks. A great number of challenges lie ahead, but I'm confident that by working as a team we can overcome any obstacles, protect our state and defend our nation."

More like this: