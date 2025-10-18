SPRINGFIELD – Illinois youth deer hunters set a new record for the season, harvesting a preliminary total of 4,714 deer Oct. 11-13. Top harvest counties include Randolph, 259; Pike, 164; Adams, 155; Jefferson, 155; and Marion, 135.

Comparatively, youth hunters took 4,097 deer during the season in 2024.

Youth hunters with an unfilled, valid youth deer permit may still hunt with the permit during the upcoming firearm deer seasons Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 4-7. This is the first year that unfilled youth permits are valid for both segments of the firearm season.

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the 2025 youth deer season and comparable totals for the 2024 and 2023 seasons is below:

County 2025 2024 2023 Adams 155 147 153 Alexander 17 8 16 Bond 35 42 36 Boone 7 6 4 Brown 73 70 80 Bureau 31 22 32 Calhoun 46 39 64 Carroll 14 15 18 Cass 36 32 34 Champaign 17 13 17 Christian 29 42 34 Clark 64 50 58 Clay 92 73 88 Clinton 74 74 71 Coles 44 22 22 Crawford 56 44 42 Cumberland 71 66 68 DeKalb 4 2 2 DeWitt 20 14 16 Douglas 19 12 8 Edgar 36 26 28 Edwards 18 10 7 Effingham 118 98 105 Fayette 122 118 127 Ford 4 2 6 Franklin 49 45 50 Fulton 69 77 92 Gallatin 20 17 24 Greene 87 57 82 Grundy 8 8 11 Hamilton 54 56 61 Hancock 73 67 68 Hardin 20 19 26 Henderson 18 9 14 Henry 30 30 29 Iroquois 35 32 32 Jackson 94 77 90 Jasper 97 76 91 Jefferson 155 139 152 Jersey 41 39 36 Jo Daviess 53 46 58 Johnson 42 48 45 Kane 3 1 0 Kankakee 11 7 8 Kendall 2 2 2 Knox 31 35 37 Lake 0 1 0 LaSalle 29 24 23 Lawrence 25 17 40 Lee Article continues after sponsor message 33 31 33 Livingston 17 13 18 Logan 27 29 27 Macon 25 21 26 Macoupin 87 79 85 Madison 51 47 46 Marion 135 119 133 Marshall 33 18 25 Mason 24 26 32 Massac 16 24 22 McDonough 35 34 47 McHenry 4 5 6 McLean 42 28 29 Menard 16 20 25 Mercer 20 18 28 Monroe 79 76 74 Montgomery 84 88 84 Morgan 37 31 35 Moultrie 30 36 28 Ogle 26 16 22 Peoria 38 36 48 Perry 96 86 80 Piatt 13 6 5 Pike 164 147 172 Pope 39 31 37 Pulaski 22 18 35 Putnam 13 6 4 Randolph 259 211 227 Richland 38 36 22 Rock Island 26 16 25 Saint Clair 69 52 54 Saline 46 51 56 Sangamon 42 33 41 Schuyler 70 54 86 Scott 18 12 10 Shelby 100 75 90 Stark 5 11 5 Stephenson 18 6 11 Tazewell 39 34 32 Union 64 57 78 Vermilion 32 29 29 Wabash 17 8 14 Warren 14 8 16 Washington 91 60 64 Wayne 92 80 89 White 47 43 41 Whiteside 40 41 35 Will 8 7 12 Williamson 57 48 57 Winnebago 13 11 10 Woodford 55 49 59 Total 4,714 4,097 4,576

