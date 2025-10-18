Illinois Sets New Record For Youth Deer Season Harvest
See how your county compares amid record youth deer season harvest across Illinois.
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois youth deer hunters set a new record for the season, harvesting a preliminary total of 4,714 deer Oct. 11-13. Top harvest counties include Randolph, 259; Pike, 164; Adams, 155; Jefferson, 155; and Marion, 135.
Comparatively, youth hunters took 4,097 deer during the season in 2024.
Youth hunters with an unfilled, valid youth deer permit may still hunt with the permit during the upcoming firearm deer seasons Nov. 21-23 and Dec. 4-7. This is the first year that unfilled youth permits are valid for both segments of the firearm season.
A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the 2025 youth deer season and comparable totals for the 2024 and 2023 seasons is below:
County
2025
2024
2023
Adams
155
147
153
Alexander
17
8
16
Bond
35
42
36
Boone
7
6
4
Brown
73
70
80
Bureau
31
22
32
Calhoun
46
39
64
Carroll
14
15
18
Cass
36
32
34
Champaign
17
13
17
Christian
29
42
34
Clark
64
50
58
Clay
92
73
88
Clinton
74
74
71
Coles
44
22
22
Crawford
56
44
42
Cumberland
71
66
68
DeKalb
4
2
2
DeWitt
20
14
16
Douglas
19
12
8
Edgar
36
26
28
Edwards
18
10
7
Effingham
118
98
105
Fayette
122
118
127
Ford
4
2
6
Franklin
49
45
50
Fulton
69
77
92
Gallatin
20
17
24
Greene
87
57
82
Grundy
8
8
11
Hamilton
54
56
61
Hancock
73
67
68
Hardin
20
19
26
Henderson
18
9
14
Henry
30
30
29
Iroquois
35
32
32
Jackson
94
77
90
Jasper
97
76
91
Jefferson
155
139
152
Jersey
41
39
36
Jo Daviess
53
46
58
Johnson
42
48
45
Kane
3
1
0
Kankakee
11
7
8
Kendall
2
2
2
Knox
31
35
37
Lake
0
1
0
LaSalle
29
24
23
Lawrence
25
17
40
Lee
33
31
33
Livingston
17
13
18
Logan
27
29
27
Macon
25
21
26
Macoupin
87
79
85
Madison
51
47
46
Marion
135
119
133
Marshall
33
18
25
Mason
24
26
32
Massac
16
24
22
McDonough
35
34
47
McHenry
4
5
6
McLean
42
28
29
Menard
16
20
25
Mercer
20
18
28
Monroe
79
76
74
Montgomery
84
88
84
Morgan
37
31
35
Moultrie
30
36
28
Ogle
26
16
22
Peoria
38
36
48
Perry
96
86
80
Piatt
13
6
5
Pike
164
147
172
Pope
39
31
37
Pulaski
22
18
35
Putnam
13
6
4
Randolph
259
211
227
Richland
38
36
22
Rock Island
26
16
25
Saint Clair
69
52
54
Saline
46
51
56
Sangamon
42
33
41
Schuyler
70
54
86
Scott
18
12
10
Shelby
100
75
90
Stark
5
11
5
Stephenson
18
6
11
Tazewell
39
34
32
Union
64
57
78
Vermilion
32
29
29
Wabash
17
8
14
Warren
14
8
16
Washington
91
60
64
Wayne
92
80
89
White
47
43
41
Whiteside
40
41
35
Will
8
7
12
Williamson
57
48
57
Winnebago
13
11
10
Woodford
55
49
59
Total
4,714
4,097
4,576
