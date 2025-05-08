SPRINGFIELD – In a victory for working families struggling with the affordability crisis and deceptive corporate practices, the Illinois State Senate passed the Illinois Junk Fee Transparency Act (SB1486) to curb the widespread use of deceptive and excessive junk fees. Economic Security Illinois Action put forward the legislation with lead sponsor Senator Omar Aquino and in partnership with Representative Bob Morgan and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

“As Illinoisans struggle with rising costs, we applaud Senator Aquino and the Illinois Senate for taking action to protect working families from hidden fees that hike up their bills,” said Erion Malasi, Director of Policy and Advocacy, Economic Security Illinois Action. “This bill empowers the Illinois Attorney General to crack down on businesses hiding real costs, and ensures transparency in pricing for the majority of businesses already playing by the rules. The price you see should be the price you pay, it’s that simple.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“This bill will protect working families and help build an economy that works for all of us,” said Leader Omar Aquino. “Curbing junk fees doesn’t set prices for businesses, it requires honesty about them so consumers can make informed choices. For communities of color who are disproportionately harmed by deceptive pricing, this is critical, and I urge my colleagues in the House to move this bill quickly to final passage.”

The Illinois Junk Fee Transparency Act targets mandatory fees tacked onto purchases that provide little to no value and are not disclosed to consumers upfront. These deceptive practices, often labeled “convenience” or “processing fees,” impact Illinoisans across a range of purchases, including booking a hotel, buying tickets to a live event, or ordering food via delivery apps. These charges lead to inflated costs for everyday consumers, with Consumer Reports estimating the average family of four loses approximately $3,200 a year on junk fees. Economic Security Illinois’ legislation puts Illinois on track to join a growing national movement to protect consumers from unfair pricing tactics.

Economic Security Illinois Action is an affiliate of Economic Security Project Action. Economic Security Project Action mobilizes resources and people behind ideas that build economic power for all Americans. As an ideas advocacy organization, we legitimize our issues by supporting cutting edge research and elevating champions, win concrete policy victories for the communities that need to see change now, and provoke the conventional wisdom to shift what’s considered possible. Our team of academics, organizers, practitioners and culture makers disburse grants, run issue campaigns, develop creative interventions and research products to support the field, and coordinate events to encourage investment and action from others.

More like this: