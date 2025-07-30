CHICAGO – Today, Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) and Intersect Illinois announced that Illinois has ranked in the top 10 spots across 11 categories on Business Facilities’ 21st Annual Rankings. Illinois ranked number one in nuclear energy with top-ten wins in other categories including: Foreign Direct Investment (#5), Agribusiness (#5), Exports (#5), Wind Power (#5), AI Job Hubs (#6), Cybersecurity Talent (#7), Solar Power (#7), Film and Television (#8), AI Job Market (#9), and MedTech/Medical Devices (#10).

“Illinois continues to attract investment, drive innovation, and lead in the industries shaping our future,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From clean energy to artificial intelligence, our state is proving that future focused policy and strategic investments deliver real results. These rankings reflect the progress we’ve made and the momentum we’re building to ensure Illinois remains a top destination to start and grow a business.”

The rankings showcase the strength of Illinois’ economy and commitment to increasing economic development. The state’s rankings in Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and AI Job Hubs increased by three from last year’s rankings. The State maintained momentum in exports – totaling over $80 billion – wind power, agribusiness and cybersecurity, while adding new rankings in solar power and medical technology.

“The state’s world-class infrastructure, robust workforce, and unparalleled incentive programs are what makes Illinois a leader in driving economic growth,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Illinois remains an epicenter for economic opportunities across industries and these rankings are a testament to the state’s strength and commitment to sustaining that momentum. Through strategic and thoughtful policy making and investments, Illinois is expanding opportunities for economic growth while showcasing all that our great state has to offer.”

These achievements follow another year of success in attracting new businesses and economic opportunities through historic investments in site readiness, workforce development and infrastructure improvements, making Illinois a top state to do business.

Earlier this month, CNBC released its 2025 Top States for Business rankings, with Illinois earning the 13th best state for business – up 17 spots since Governor Pritzker first took office. Also, Site Selection Magazine ranked Illinois second for corporate expansion and relocation for the third consecutive year in a row. Lastly, the state recently secured an Area Development Silver Shovel award as a result of its standout investments in the technology, digital and quantum industries.

“Illinois is making strides that drive growth and opportunity,” said Intersect Illinois President and CEO Christy George. “Businesses can look to Illinois as a leader in future-forward industries and has the talented workforce needed to fuel them.”

Illinois' strong fiscal growth – including nine credit upgrades since 2021 and the doubling of private sector investments in 2024 – has laid the foundation for continued growth in key industries outlined in Illinois' Economic Growth Plan. With these targeted investments, the state is continuing to demonstrate its leadership in emerging industries including quantum technology, electric vehicle manufacturing, clean energy production, next-generation agriculture and more.

