EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville and the Illinois Secretary of State are teaming up once more to offer a Mobile DMV service in the city. It will take place at the R.P. Lumber Center on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The Mobile DMV is part of an effort by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office to provide some of the basic Illinois Department of Motor Vehicle services, including REAL IDs, at easily accessible community sites. It’s an additional and alternative option to visiting a traditional DMV location. This service of the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office has been offered in Edwardsville several times since last year.

“We are happy to host the Mobile DMV’s return to Edwardsville to offer an additional way to access Illinois Secretary of State services,” Mayor Art Risavy said.

The Mobile DMV will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the community rooms at the R.P. Lumber Center, 6289 Tiger Drive. No appointments are necessary. Services to be offered include:

New and renewal identification cards

Article continues after sponsor message Driver’s license renewals, duplicates or corrections

Vehicle registration sticker purchases

REAL ID

Voter registration and organ and tissue donor registration (with license or ID application)

The REAL ID service is especially timely because of the May 7, 2025, deadline to obtain a federally accepted form of identification, such as REAL ID, to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal building. There are additional forms of federally accepted IDs that can be used after May 7 instead of REAL IDs, such as a valid U.S. passport.

Acceptable forms of payment for the Mobile DMV services will include credit and debit cards, personal checks and money orders. The Mobile DMV will not offer written or road exams. A full list of documents needed for various DMV services can be found at: www.ilsos.gov.

More like this: