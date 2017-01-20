Donors to Illinois Conservation Foundation Support Habitat Projects at Schools

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) and the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) today announced that 24 Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants have been awarded from the fall 2016 application period. A total of $20,227.82 will be distributed.

"The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program provides children and educators with an opportunity to develop wildlife habitat and increase the use of native plants in Illinois landscapes," said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. "By participating in these projects, students learn that their efforts can make a difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning by planning, developing and maintaining the habitat."

The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat on the school grounds or other public places. Funding for the program is provided through donations to the ICF. The Jadel Youth Fund of Evanston and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation of Skokie are the major sponsors for the program. More than $236,000 in Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant funding has been distributed since the program's inception.

"We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences," Rosenthal added. "It is our goal to have the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state, and eventually at every school. So far, we have supported projects in 83 of Illinois' counties."

Applications will be accepted soon for the November 30, 2017 Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant application deadline. See https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/GrantsSHAG.aspx for the application form and related information or call 217-524-4126 or email dnr.teachkids@illinois.gov.

See a list of the Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants awarded below.

Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grants – January 2017

Bureau County

Hall High School, Spring Valley. Grades: 9-12. Project: plant a pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Christian County

Pana Junior High School, Pana. Grades: 6-8. Project: plant a butterfly garden. Grant Award: $485.98.

Coles County

Douglas-Hart Nature Center, Mattoon. Grades: 7, 9, 10, 11, 12. Project: enhance an existing wetland habitat. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cook County

Blythe Park School, Riverside. Grades: prekeindergarten-5. Project: plant a prairie garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Calvin Christian School, South Holland. Grades: 1, 3, 4. Project: develop an outdoor classroom. Grant Award: $1,000.00. Eugene Field Elementary School, Chicago. Grades: 5-8. Project: plant woodland and pollinator habitats. Grant Award: $980.00. James Giles Elementary School, Norridge. Grade: 7. Project: plant a butterfly garden. Grant Award: $343.09. John Middleton Elementary School, Skokie. Grade: 5. Project: plant a butterfly garden. Grant Award: $595.00. St. Theresa School, Palatine. Grade: prekindergarten. Project: plant a butterfly garden. Grant Award: $620.75. Trailside Museum – Forest Preserve District of Cook County, River Forest. Grades: kindergarten-8. Project: plant butterfly and pollinator gardens. Grant Award: $969.20.

Fayette County

Vandalia Community High School and Okaw Valley Vocational Center, Vandalia. Grades: 9-12. Project: plant a butterfly garden in an outdoor classroom. Grant Award: $998.25.

Ford County

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School, Paxton. Grades: 6-8. Project: plant a butterfly garden. Grant Award: $490.00.

Jackson County

Carbondale New School, Carbondale. Grades: prekindergarten-8. Project: plant a pollinator garden. Grant Award: $997.06.

Johnson County

Goreville Community School District Unit 1, Goreville. Grade: 3. Project: plant a butterfly garden. Grant Award: $752.79.

Kane County

Cowherd Middle School, Aurora. Grades: 6-8. Project: plant a pollinator garden. Grant Award: $999.80.

East Aurora High School, Aurora. Grades: 9-12. Project: plant a pollinator garden. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

La Salle County

Seneca High School, Seneca. Grades: 9-12. Project: plant a native pollinator garden. Grant Award: $806.50.

Lake County

Prairie Crossing Charter School, Grayslake. Grades: 1-2. Project: plant a prairie habitat for pollinators. Grant Award: $877.00.

Macoupin County

Wolf Ridge Elementary School, Bunker Hill. Grades: 4-12. Project: plant a pollinator garden at the Bunker Hill Public Library. Grant Award: $1,000.00.

Peoria County

Chillicothe Elementary School, Chillicothe. Grades: 4-8. Project: plant a pollinator garden. Grant Award: $986.25.

Hickory Grove Elementary School, Dunlap. Grades: 3-4. Project: plant a pollinator garden. Grant Award: $890.25.

St. Jude Catholic School, Peoria. Grade: 5. Project: plant a pollinator garden. Grant Award: $924.00.

Will County

Lincoln-Way Central High School, New Lenox. Grades: 9-12. Project: plant prairie plants to enhance an outdoor classroom. Grant Award: $931.90.

Winnebago County

Galapagos Rockford Charter School, Rockford. Grades: 5-8. Project: plant a pollinator garden. Grant Award: $580.00.

More like this: